Building permit issued for tamale stand in Hutchinson
Victor M. Pena and Otto Contracting Inc. received a building permit April 3 for a new 30 feet by 25 feet restaurant at 908 S. Main St., between Campbell and Carpenter streets, close to the entrance to Carey Park.
