Wildfires in 4 states kill 5, force thousands from homes

Vic Trass writes his name and phone number on a sign-in sheet on Monday, March 6, 2017, as he arrives at an evacuation center in Hutchinson, Kans., as a grassfire continues to rage north of Hutchinson. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames.

