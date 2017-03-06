Wildfires in 4 states kill 5, force t...

Wildfires in 4 states kill 5, force thousands from homes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Vic Trass writes his name and phone number on a sign-in sheet on Monday, March 6, 2017, as he arrives at an evacuation center in Hutchinson, Kans., as a grassfire continues to rage north of Hutchinson. Emergency crews on Tuesday struggled to contain deadly wildfires that have scorched hundreds of square miles of land in four states and forced thousands of people to flee their homes ahead of the wind-whipped flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
What Is Wrong With Hutch Jan '17 True American and... 1
joshua adcock Jan '17 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16) Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
News Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06) Jul '16 Isaac monasmith 89
Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stronger 1
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Reno County was issued at March 07 at 6:02PM CST

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC