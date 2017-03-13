West Dundee, church headed back to trial court over parsonage
An appellate judge reversed an order requiring a parsonage of First United Methodist Church in West Dundee to be repaired. A case surrounding the fate of a West Dundee church's historic but decaying parsonage is headed back to trial court after an appellate judge reversed an order requiring the structure to be repaired.
