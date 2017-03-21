USDA sets aside $6 million in recovery funding after wildfires in Kansas, other states
John Wildin watches as a wildfire burns Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Hutchinson, Kan. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon begin accepting applications from farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires in Kansas and two other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC