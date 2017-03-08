The Latest: Smoky air in Oklahoma sends 8 to hospitals

People are silhouetted against the orange glow of the fire as they watch a large grass fire burning out of control on Monday, March 6, 2017, in the northeast of Hutchinson, Kan. less People are silhouetted against the orange glow of the fire as they watch a large grass fire burning out of control on Monday, March 6, 2017, in the northeast of Hutchinson, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.