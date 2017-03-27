Man set for trial on kidnapping, burglary counts pleads to lesser charges
A Hutchinson man accused of forcing his way into a city home last year looking for his girlfriend's drug dealer, and threatening all of the home's occupants, entered a plea Tuesday in advance of a scheduled jury trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Knzs FM 100.3 Kansas Rocks (Oct '15)
|Mar 25
|Tom
|2
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC