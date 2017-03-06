Kan. House resolution touts redistric...

Kan. House resolution touts redistricting commission; Terrell a backer

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

The 114th District in the Kansas House of Representatives covers all of Kingman County, rural areas and smaller towns in Reno County, a portion of southern Rice County - and a small part of Hutchinson that includes a bit of the west side of Main Street in Hutchinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Is Wrong With Hutch Jan '17 True American and... 1
joshua adcock Jan '17 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16) Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
News Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06) Jul '16 Isaac monasmith 89
Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stronger 1
News News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16) May '16 Veggie Pizza 2
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Reno County was issued at March 07 at 2:17AM CST

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC