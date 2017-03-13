Hutchinson man charged with manslaughter this week for 2015 traffic death
Paramedics and Reno County sheriff deputies load a patient in to the Eagle Med helicopter after the pickup rolled twice and ended up in the cut wheat field along E. 43rd Ave. between Victory Rd. and Rayl Rd. south of Buhler Wednesday, June 24, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan '17
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC