Fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network hospitals at IHOP next week
Enjoy a free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes from any central or western Kansas IHOP restaurant next Tuesday and support sick and injured Kansas kids by donating the meal cost to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Via Christi Health.
