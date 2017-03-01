Fire north of Hutchinson mostly conta...

Fire north of Hutchinson mostly contained

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A fire that was first reported burning just north of Hutchinson on Saturday was mostly contained as of early Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the city's fire department. Dubbed the Jupiter Hills Fire, the blaze had burned more than 1,200 acres, though no injuries or evacuations were reported, according to the 5 a.m. post by Doug Hanen, the department's interim chief.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Reno County was issued at March 05 at 5:58PM CST

Hutchinson, KS

