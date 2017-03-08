Dozen families show up at fire-assist...

Dozen families show up at fire-assistance a one-stop shopa

12 hrs ago

Shortly before the American Red Cross opened a multi-agency resource center on Sunday in Hutchinson, volunteers were briefed on what agencies were available to respond to immediate needs of wildfire victims. Food donations were available Sunday for wildfire victims in the Hutchinson area.

