Compact membership would have brought...

Compact membership would have brought fire help faster

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Last year as menacing wildfires from Oklahoma encroached into south-central Kansas, the Hutchinson-based Rodney Redinger, fire training specialist with the Kansas Forest Service, was on the phone with the incident commander from Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
What Is Wrong With Hutch Jan '17 True American and... 1
joshua adcock Jan '17 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers (Sep '16) Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
News Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06) Jul '16 Isaac monasmith 89
Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stronger 1
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC