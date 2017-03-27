Becker votes for anti-abortion bill
Rep. Steven Becker, R-Buhler, thought a House bill to expand the Woman's Right-to-Know Act to include the requirement that a physician planning to perform an abortion provide educational and professional information about himself, printed in a specific font size, to the woman patient was "somewhat trivial," but he opted to vote for it.
