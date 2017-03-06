6,000 acres burned in Reno County wil...

6,000 acres burned in Reno County wildfires, Kansas Adjutant General's Department reports

8 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Reno County estimates 6,000 acres have burned from wildfires so far, including 4,500 acres from the Highlands area subdivision grass fire that started Sunday, officials are reporting.

Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Hutchinson, KS

