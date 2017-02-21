Throwback Thursday
In 1900, a very successful dentist by the name of Robert Updegraff decided to build a grand home on Avenue A. The first photo shows that home near completion in 1902 at 528 E. Ave. A. Unfortunately the doctor took ill and was never able to move into it.
