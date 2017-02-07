Hutchinson City Council rezones North Waldron property from residential to commercial

The issue: Hutchinson Planning Commission on Jan. 3 voted 8-0 to recommend rezoning 2714 N. Waldron St. from R-3 for moderate-density residential to C-2 for neighborhood commercial use, to allow a medical office for Dr. Janelle Regier, a rheumatologist, to open a practice.

