Around the blotter

Justin R. Holmquist , 33, of Hutchinson, was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East 17th Ave. Abraham M. Tinsley , 33, of Hutchinson, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday for criminal damage and theft in the 900 block of East 12th Avenue.
