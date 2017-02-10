2 taken to hospital after crash at Yoder

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Alice Rose Oldham, 62, of Hutchinson was driving a sport utility vehicle eastbound on U.S. 50 when she exited at Yoder Road about 6:19 p.m. She failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on the off ramp and collided with passenger car driven southbound on Yoder Road by Hinalei Otuangaofa ... (more)

