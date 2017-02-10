2 taken to hospital after crash at Yoder
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Alice Rose Oldham, 62, of Hutchinson was driving a sport utility vehicle eastbound on U.S. 50 when she exited at Yoder Road about 6:19 p.m. She failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on the off ramp and collided with passenger car driven southbound on Yoder Road by Hinalei Otuangaofa ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan 26
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan '17
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC