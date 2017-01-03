Whitey brought square dance to HHS, but it's his compassion that left true mark
World War II veterans Whitey Alpers, left, Jim Payton and Olen Mitchell stand on the trolley that will be carrying about 20 World War II veterans Wednesday during the July 4th parade in t his file photo from 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua adcock
|Mon
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
|Side work (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|NeedGuidance78
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC