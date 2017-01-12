Updated: Several residents in Kearny,...

Updated: Several residents in Kearny, Finney, Scott, Harper, Kingman, Barton counties without power

12 hrs ago

Power has been restored to Hutchinson residents after going out near Van Buren Street and 12th Avenue, and Old K-61 and 43rd Avenue, according to the Westar Energy outage map.

Start the conversation

