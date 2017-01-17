UPDATED: Kiblinger interviews for Dodge City USD post
Dodge City USD 443 Superintendent Alan Cunningham is retiring at the end of this school year, and Hutchinson USD Superintendent Shelly Kiblinger and Sterling USD Superintendent Fred Dierksen are two of the three job finalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua adcock
|Jan 9
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
|Side work (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|NeedGuidance78
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC