Rollover accident on North Plum sends driver to hospital
At 9:08 a.m. Monday, Reno County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of North Plum Street, where driver Jericah Ravenstein had lost control of her car south of the roundabout intersection and had become trapped inside the car after it rolled over onto its top.
