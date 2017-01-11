Plan proposed for Hutchinson trail to go through fairgrounds
The Hutchinson News reports officials have been working to connect the city's trails together. The trail system would enter the fair at Gate 8, go through the north end of the fairgrounds and exit through Gate 3. City engineer Bruce Colle met with the fair's building committee Jan. 6 to propose the idea brought forth by fair manager Susan Sankey .
