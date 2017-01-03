Patricia Vader takes top 2 spots in SculptureWalk people's choice voting
Patricia Vader of Martinez, California, took the top two spots in people's choice voting for the 2016 Downtown Hutchinson SculptureWalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
|Side work (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|NeedGuidance78
|1
|Who is Harvey Barker? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Toyeled
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC