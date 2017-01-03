No one hurt after pickup crashes into...

No one hurt after pickup crashes into Kwik Shop at 27th, Main Saturday

Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

No one was hurt after a 59-year-old Hutchinson man suspected of being under the influence of prescription drugs crashed a truck into Kwik Shop at 27th Avenue and Main Street Saturday evening.

