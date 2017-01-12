Martin Luther King services start Sunday in Hutchinson
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations begin at 3 p.m. Sunday inside Hutchinson Community College's Stringer Fine Arts Center, 600 E. 11th Ave. The service is scheduled to include remarks by HCC faculty and local religious leaders, capped by guest speaker Rev.
