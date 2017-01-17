Man on motorcycle killed in Reno County collision Saturday

A 65-year-old woman was arrested after a collision that killed a man on a motorcycle just east of Hutchinson on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Reno County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the collision at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive at 2 p.m. Saturday, Deputy David Radke said in a statement posted to the department's Facebook page.

