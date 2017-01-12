Man accidentally shot in leg while attempting to kill buffalo for butchering
A Moundridge man was accidentally shot in the leg Friday while he attempted to help a Hutchinson man maneuver a buffalo into position so it could be shot and butchered in Yoder, the Reno County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
