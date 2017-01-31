Kinsley woman dies in two-car crash

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Sandra Kay Kerns, 70, of Kinsley was driving a passenger car northbound on 80th Avenue when she failed to yield at U.S. 50 at about 12:23 p.m. An eastbound passenger car driven by Todd Robert Sullivan, 38, of Hutchinson, struck the driver's side of Kerns' vehicle.

