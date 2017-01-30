Kansas, Reno lead the way in setting standards for improving infant health through breastfeeding

Stephanie Young has her photo taken with her daughter Sophia after breastfeeding her in the Nursing Mothers Room at the Reno County Health Department on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Stephanie Young breastfeeds her daughter Sophia in the Nursing Mothers Room at the Reno County Health Department on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Different businesses in Hutchinson have a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.