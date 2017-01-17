Kansas horses to walk in Inauguration Day Parade
Wild mustangs trained at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in Hutchinson, Kansas will be represented at the Inauguration Day Parade on Friday. Fort Riley soldiers, the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, and US Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grand Valley Sector will be riding the horses during the parade.
