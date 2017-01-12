Kansas family sues neighbors over dea...

Kansas family sues neighbors over death after fire in Reno County

A Reno County family is suing their neighbors, contending that a March 2015 wildfire contributed to a family member's death. Cynthia Stohr and her children filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Peter and Shawnee Scharer and a caretaker on their property, David Farris.

