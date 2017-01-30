Hutchinson man arrested in non-injury shooting

The Reno County Sheriff's Office and the Hutchinson Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 p.m. on Sunday at a rural residence north of Hutchinson. No injuries were reported, but a 38-year-old Hutchinson man has since been taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

