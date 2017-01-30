Hutchinson man arrested in non-injury shooting
The Reno County Sheriff's Office and the Hutchinson Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 p.m. on Sunday at a rural residence north of Hutchinson. No injuries were reported, but a 38-year-old Hutchinson man has since been taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is Wrong With Hutch
|Jan 26
|True American and...
|1
|joshua adcock
|Jan 9
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC