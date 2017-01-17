Hutchinson building permits, Jan. 9-15, 2017
KB Enterprises of Hutchinson and Galyon Brothers Construction, 1601 E. Blanchard Ave., truck repair and parking facility, $2,250,000 KB Enterprises of Hutchinson and Galyon Brothers Construction, 1601 E. Blanchard Ave., truck repair and parking facility, $2,250,000 Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1361 and Derksen Buildings, 328 N. Van Buren St., new ... (more)
