Hutchinson Animal Shelter increases adoptions, decreases euthanasia
The Hutchinson Animal Shelter reunited more stray animals with their owners, adopted more animals out to new homes and reduced the number of animals euthanized in 2016 compared to 2015, according to statistics released by the shelter.
