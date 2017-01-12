Hutch man convicted by jury for having sex with 14-year-old gets nearly seven-year prison sentence
Saying that a 23-year-old Hutchinson man still did not comprehend what he did was wrong, a Reno County judge on Friday said he would emphasize that culpability by giving the defendant the the aggravated sentence for repeatedly having sex with an underage girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua adcock
|Jan 9
|drugs
|1
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
|Side work (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|NeedGuidance78
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC