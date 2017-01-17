Apollo 11 Moon Rock Bag Stolen, Sold ...

Apollo 11 Moon Rock Bag Stolen, Sold to BFPV at Auction, Now Government Wants it Back

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: ContractsProf Blog

In times with enough serious and often depressing news, I thought I would bring you this little neat story : An Apollo 11 bag used to protect moon rocks samples was stolen by Max Ar y, a former curator convicted in 2006 of stealing and selling space artifacts that belonged to the Cosmosphere space museum in Hutchinson, Kansas. Mr. Ary subsequently served two years in prison and was sentenced to pay more than $132,000 in restitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContractsProf Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hutchinson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua adcock Jan 9 drugs 1
News Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10) Sep '16 USA 67
Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers Sep '16 Kansan for Truth 1
News Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06) Jul '16 Isaac monasmith 89
Hutchinson Salt Company (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stronger 1
News News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16) May '16 Veggie Pizza 2
Side work (Apr '16) Apr '16 NeedGuidance78 1
See all Hutchinson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hutchinson Forum Now

Hutchinson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hutchinson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hutchinson, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,142,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC