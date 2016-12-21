The Room is expanding: Hutch venue's 'twin' is part of game fad that Obama tried

Ashley Starr and Russ Kahle, left, and Jared Starr and Angela Kahle, right, work to open a puzzle box with a clue inside while Jeremy Starr searches for more clues on the shelf in the background as they try to solve the "N.3.R.D.5" room objective at "The Room," an interactive game where a group of people use problem solving skills to complete the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.