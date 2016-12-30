Kansan launches space career, spacecr...

Kansan launches space career, spacecraft through solar system past Pluto

New Horizons project manager Glen Fountain, of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, gives a thumbs-up during a July 14, 2015, press conference after the project team received confirmation from the spacecraft that it had completed the flyby of Pluto. A cover of a 1957 "Popular Mechanics" magazine illustrating space travel, a popular book explaining fundamental concepts of math and science in easy-to-read language, and a summer of viewing the rings of Saturn in the summer sky combined to nudge Glen Fountain - then a Kansas boy - into the space program that became his life's work.

