Inman man killed in crash in Hutchinson early on Christmas Eve
A witness spotted a 1993 Ford Ranger in the drainage ditch that runs along the west side of Plum Street in Hutchinson shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Hutchinson police Sgt. Brian Hirt said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
|Side work (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|NeedGuidance78
|1
|Who is Harvey Barker? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Toyeled
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC