Dog stabbed during Reno County burglary recovering
The dog, a Yorkie-mix, suffered "deep cuts on both sides of her," said Estrella Mendoza, a daughter of Anthony Mendoza, who happened upon the burglary at his mother's home and was run off the road by the thieves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hutchinson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inman Police Chief Charged With Child Sex Crimes (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|USA
|67
|Sam Brownback and Kansas Teachers
|Sep '16
|Kansan for Truth
|1
|Convicted murderer up for parole (Oct '06)
|Jul '16
|Isaac monasmith
|89
|Hutchinson Salt Company
|Jul '16
|Stronger
|1
|News 23 Mins Ago Court ruling raises possibilit... (May '16)
|May '16
|Veggie Pizza
|2
|Side work (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|NeedGuidance78
|1
|Who is Harvey Barker? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Toyeled
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hutchinson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC