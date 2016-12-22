Christmas weekend storm to deliver nasty present to half of U.S. The potent storm will be putting a lump of coal in the stockings of travelers and residents alike. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ijQBAO Rory Woods clears snow from the sidewalk outside his business, Main Street Barber Shop, in Hutchinson, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.