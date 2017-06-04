AA Golfers Expect Challenging Meet At Broadland Creek
The final state championship meets of the 2016-17 prep season begin tomorrow as four state golf tournaments will tee off. AA is at Broadland Creek in Huron, with O'Gorman poised to make plenty of noise.
