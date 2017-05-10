Comments

LaVerne Olson was recently awarded Modern Woodmen of America East 2016 SD Fraternalist of the Year by the South Dakota Fraternal Alliance at their annual meeting in Huron for her activities as coordinator for the Modern Woodmen chapter and youth club leader, and for her service to the community of Presho. LaVerne was a teacher in Presho for the Lyman School Districts for 44 years in elementary education, middle and junior high and secondary levels.

