Saturday Boredom Busters, April 15

Thousands of Easter Eggs are waiting to be discovered and devoured by young hunters on Saturday. Hillcrest Church near 26th and Sycamore in Sioux Falls is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. There's also a free Easter Egg Hunt at Zion Lutheran Church beginning at 10 a.m. Zion Lutheran is located at 22nd & Spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.