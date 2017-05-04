Saturday Boredom Busters, April 15
Thousands of Easter Eggs are waiting to be discovered and devoured by young hunters on Saturday. Hillcrest Church near 26th and Sycamore in Sioux Falls is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. There's also a free Easter Egg Hunt at Zion Lutheran Church beginning at 10 a.m. Zion Lutheran is located at 22nd & Spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Huron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Huron crime rate?? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tucker
|1
|East Central South Dakota Still In Need Of Rain (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|gevalia
|1
|My Voice: Officials chose handout instead of ha... (Aug '10)
|Mar '14
|Doralyn
|2
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Huron, SD (Feb '11)
|Dec '13
|Ana
|16
|found green stone 1971 Huron High Class Ring (May '13)
|Sep '13
|Debbra
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC