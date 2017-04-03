Snowstorm to unload up to half a foot...

Snowstorm to unload up to half a foot of snow in midwestern US

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: AccuWeather.com

Thanks to winter taking revenge this month, a storm will deliver enough snow to shovel and plow over a broad area of the midwestern United States to start the week. One of the many storms that have hit the Northwestern states this winter will pack enough of a punch and moisture to produce a swath of moderate snow from the northern Plains on Sunday and Sunday night, to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Monday and Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Huron crime rate?? (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tucker 1
News East Central South Dakota Still In Need Of Rain (Jun '14) Jun '14 gevalia 1
News My Voice: Officials chose handout instead of ha... (Aug '10) Mar '14 Doralyn 2
Debate: Gay Marriage - Huron, SD (Feb '11) Dec '13 Ana 16
found green stone 1971 Huron High Class Ring (May '13) Sep '13 Debbra 3
See all Huron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huron Forum Now

Huron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Huron, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC