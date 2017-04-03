Snowstorm to unload up to half a foot of snow in midwestern US
Thanks to winter taking revenge this month, a storm will deliver enough snow to shovel and plow over a broad area of the midwestern United States to start the week. One of the many storms that have hit the Northwestern states this winter will pack enough of a punch and moisture to produce a swath of moderate snow from the northern Plains on Sunday and Sunday night, to the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley on Monday and Monday night.
Huron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Huron crime rate?? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tucker
|1
|East Central South Dakota Still In Need Of Rain (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|gevalia
|1
|My Voice: Officials chose handout instead of ha... (Aug '10)
|Mar '14
|Doralyn
|2
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Huron, SD (Feb '11)
|Dec '13
|Ana
|16
|found green stone 1971 Huron High Class Ring (May '13)
|Sep '13
|Debbra
|3
