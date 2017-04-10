Man Arrested Following Assault In Huron

Man Arrested Following Assault In Huron

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

A man severely beaten in an overnight assault at a Huron apartment complex was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for his injuries. Huron Police responded to reports of a fight on Wednesday night and arrested 33-year-old Earl LaRoche.

