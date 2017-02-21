In Refugees, Firms Find Talent Pool---And Training Challenges
In the break room at the Dakota Provisions LLC turkey plant in Huron, S.D, employees are just as likely to hear safety instructions in Thai or Burmese as in English. Well over half of the 1,050 employees are Karen, ethnic minorities from Myanmar who have fled their native country.
