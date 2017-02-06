Are refugees coming to South Dakota without legislative knowledge?
It is to some legislators understanding that the federal government has been bringing refugees without the state being aware, while Governor Dennis Daugaard has stated he has no knowledge of any refugee re-settlements. That's the purpose of Senate Bill 124, discussed at Saturday's crackerbarrel at the School of Mines campus.
