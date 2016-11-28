What do South Dakota water districts ...

What do South Dakota water districts think about DAPL protests?

Nov 28, 2016 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Support for groups protesting the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline continues to grow across the country with musicians Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt performing a benefit concert Sunday night in North Dakota. KOTA Territory News wondered how many customers in South Dakota get their water from the river and what they thought about the controversy.

