What do South Dakota water districts think about DAPL protests?
Support for groups protesting the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline continues to grow across the country with musicians Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt performing a benefit concert Sunday night in North Dakota. KOTA Territory News wondered how many customers in South Dakota get their water from the river and what they thought about the controversy.
